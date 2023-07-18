By Christian Robles

U.S. industrial production declined for the second straight month in June as manufacturing of autos and energy products fell.

Industrial production, which comprises manufacturing, mining and utility output, fell by 0.5% in June from the prior month, according to a report and revisions released by the Federal Reserve Tuesday.

Manufacturing output, the majority of industrial production, decreased 0.3% last month for the second straight month. Motor vehicle and energy-products production fell in June, the Fed said.

The indexes for mining and utilities dropped by 0.2% and 2.6%, respectively, in June.

On a 12-month basis, overall industrial production fell by 0.4% in June and manufacturing output was down by 0.3%. Manufacturing output has softened as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing relative to what they could potentially produce, dropped to 78.9% in June, from a revised 79.4% in May, the Fed said.

Write to Christian Robles at christian.robles@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-23 0949ET