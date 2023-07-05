Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve minutes offset surprisingly strong auto sales and factory data.

Some Fed policy makers showed support for raising interest rates last month even though officials decided to leave them unchanged, and many were prepared to raise them again this year, according to the minutes from the central bank's June meeting.

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods inched up 0.3% in May, the Commerce Department said. General Motors said its second-quarter vehicle deliveries rose by 19%.

Electric-vehicle maker Nikola's production fell steeply last quarter as the electric semi-truck maker faces a crunch for cash.

In his first meeting with key foreign allies since an aborted mutiny challenged his leadership last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to reassure Asian leaders that he remains firmly in charge at home.

United Parcel Service and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said negotiations have stalled on a new labor contract, raising the risk of roughly 330,000 package-delivery drivers and package sorters going on strike next month.

Nearly two weeks after an attempted rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner paramilitary group, Putin addressed a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which also included Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

