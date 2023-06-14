Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but warned it expects two more rate increases before the end of the year.

In a press conference following the policy decision, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a rate increase in July was not a given, saying it would likely be a "live meeting."

One money manager said a moderation in consumer-price inflation is set to continue, as Tuesday's report indicated that the cost of housing -- a big factor in the inflationary spiral -- is finally levelling off. "Importantly, the slowdown in shelter inflation was sustained and the breadth of price rises softened further," said Whitney Watson, chief fixed income strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in e-mailed commentary.

Industrial output in the eurozone was better than expected in April, improving from a steep decline in March, providing a respite from a gloomy outlook of the bloc's manufacturing economy.

06-14-23 1741ET