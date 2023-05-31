Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply as concerns about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy trumped relief at the likely passage of a debt-ceiling compromise bill.

"It passed through committee and that's where the risk was," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "Now that it's at the House [floor], it will pass, and the reason I say that is, even if you take 20% of [legislators on] the far right and 20% of [legislators on] the far left that vote 'no,' you still have 60% that vote 'yes.'

"I think the bigger question for markets now that this self-induced mini crisis is behind us is what has it done to our economy and how does the Fed react?"

A federal judge ruled that relatives of people who died in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash can seek compensation for the victims' pain and suffering before the plane slammed into the ground in Ethiopia.

Several million vehicles made by Korean automotive brand Kia have air-bag inflators that regulators have warned could explode during a crash and spray the car's interior with metal shrapnel, according to a newly released federal document.

Global Engine Group Holding reduced the size of its planned initial public offering at 2 million shares rather than the earlier 3.5 million estimate.

