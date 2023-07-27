Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders weighed the implications of surprisingly robust U.S. economic data.

Gross domestic product grew at a seasonally- and inflation-adjusted 2.4% annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said, vindicating the bets laid in the industrial sector and elsewhere that the Federal Reserve will pull off a "soft landing."

Economists say the Fed appears to have tamed inflation without causing a major recession. Orders for durable goods designed to last three years or more jumped 4.7% in June due to a flood of orders for Boeing passenger planes. "We continue to expect that [Wednesday's Fed] hike will be the last of the cycle," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group. "(Fed Chair Jerome) Powell said that the FOMC will be particularly focused on the inflation data, and we expect the next few CPI reports to be soft."

Railroad Norfolk Southern raised its estimate on costs associated with the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment to $803 million, a move that sent its profit sharply lower in the second quarter.

Lennox International shares rose after the maker of HVAC and refrigeration equipment posted robust growth in sales to commercial clients, as supply-chain log-jams cleared.

