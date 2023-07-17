Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors geared up for a busy week of second-quarter corporate results as earnings season ramps up.

The New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, fell 5.5 points in July to 1.1, the regional Fed bank said.

Economists had expected a flat reading, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

United Airlines Holdings struck a preliminary contract agreement with its pilots that would provide pay raises of 34.5% to roughly 40%, the latest move by major airlines to boost wages and incentives while carriers grapple with a pilot shortage.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-23 1706ET