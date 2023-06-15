Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, betting the Federal Reserve's pause on interest-rate increases would be a lasting one.

Economic data were mixed. U.S. industrial production fell 0.2% in May after two straight months of gains, the Fed reported. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index slipped further to a reading of negative 13.7 in June from negative 10.4 in the prior month. Retail sales, however, rose unexpectedly.

"The main surprise versus our year ahead views from last year is the resilience of the U.S. economy," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. It's this reslience, combined with the chance that the Fed will extend its pause of interest-rate hikes that is supporting risk assets.

06-15-23 1754ET