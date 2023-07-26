Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in volatile trading after mixed earnings reports and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve.

Boeing surged after the aerospace giant said it was increasing jetliner production to meet demand. Boeing reported a small second-quarter loss due to charges at its defense business.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was making progress in its fight against inflation, but signalled that wage inflation could be a headache going forward. "The Fed is keeping optionality for future rate increases but it probably won't need them," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note entitled "The Fed is Most Likely Done."

There's a growing sense that the Fed could pull off the fabled "soft landing," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Shares of electric-vehicle makers rose after Volkswagen made a $700 million investment in Chinese electric-car maker XPeng. Separately, a consortium of U.S. electric-vehicle makers were reportedly planning investment in a more extensive charger network.

