STORY: U.S. inflation data out Tuesday showed consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual inflation rate shrank to its lowest level in more than two years...

lifting investors' hopes the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, increased just 0.1% last month, bringing the annual rate down to 4% - the smallest year-on-year increase since March of 2021.

That was a smaller rise than what economists polled by Reuters had expected...

and reflected decreases in the costs of energy products and services, including gasoline and electricity.

Food commodity prices have also dropped to where they were prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.

But high rents continued to put upward pressure on prices. The cost of used cars and trucks also rose further.

Data this month offered a mixed picture of the labor market, with jobs increasing solidly in May, but the unemployment rate rising to a seven-month high in April.

Economists believe the labor market slowdown, along with a decreasing inflation rate, give the Fed room to skip an interest rate hike on Wednesday for the first time since March of last year, when the central bank embarked on its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign in more than 40 years.