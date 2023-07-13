July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese investors broke their eight-week streak of net purchases in the week ending July 7, driven by a decline in U.S. bond prices on expectations of a more aggressive rate hike stance by the Federal Reserve following robust private payroll data.

They withdrew 950.5 billion yen ($6.87 billion) on a net basis from long-term overseas bonds in their first weekly net selling in nine weeks, while buying short-term bonds worth 152 billion yen, Japan's Ministry of Finance data showed.

U.S. private payrolls jumped by 497,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed last week, which was well above the 228,000 forecast, indicating the labor market remains resilient despite the Fed's effort to slow the economy.

However, U.S. Treasury yields have fallen this week after data showed U.S. consumer prices registered their smallest annual rise in more than two years in June.

Meanwhile, cross-border investors accumulated about 705 billion yen of long-term Japanese bonds in a second straight week of net buying. They also poured 2.15 trillion yen into short-term debt securities.

Overseas investors were net buyers of 55.74 billion yen worth of Japanese stocks last week after three weeks of net selling in a row, data from exchanges showed.

They secured 31.37 billion yen worth of cash equities and 24.37 billion yen worth of derivatives. ($1 = 138.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)