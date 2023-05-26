By Dean Seal

Services activity growth in the middle of the ok U.S. slowed in May with expectations for future activity easing as well, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, came in at 3 in May, down from 7 in April. The index had a reading of minus 4 in March.

The Kansas City Fed said May's reading reflected declines in wholesale and retail trade, autos and transportation. Activity in real estate, health services and tourism increased.

Chad Wilkerson, senior vice president at the bank, said a majority of firms surveyed are expecting a pullback in future activity with cost increases that will be similar to or slightly less than levels seen last year.

The Kansas City Fed's survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants. The survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The easing growth in services activity comes as factory activity in the central U.S. held steady in May, according to the bank's monthly manufacturing survey, released on Thursday. In April, manufacturing activity fell at the steepest rate in almost three years due to weak demand.

