  1. AUD / USD
  2. News

AUD / USD
Currency AUDUSD

Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed - 12:34:40 2023-05-09 am EDT Intraday chart for Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.6786 USD +0.08% +2.46% -0.41%
06:16am EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Extend Gains; Market Awaits U.S. CPI Data, BoE Decision DJ
06:06am Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of U.S. inflation data RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News

This article is reserved for members

Already a member?

Log In

Not a member ?

Free registration
Latest news about AUD / USD
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Extend Gains; Market Awaits U.S. CPI Data, BoE Decision
DJ
DJ
Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
RE
Rupee may struggle on rise in US yields, weak Asian peers
RE
RE
Asian stocks edge lower, dollar firm as US inflation data looms
RE
RE
Gold holds ground as investors brace for US inflation data
RE
RE
Dollar edges up, sterling hovers near one-year high
RE
RE
Australian shares fall as CBA slides after bleak near-term outlook
RE
RE
Gold eases as investors brace for US inflation data
RE
RE
Oil prices dip in cautious trade ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
RE
Marketmind: Investors' glass still half full
RE
RE
Chart
Chart Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD)
Ads
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer