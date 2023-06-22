By Denny Jacob

Manufacturing activity in the central U.S. declined further in June and expectations for future activity fell into negative territory.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said Thursday that the Tenth District manufacturing survey's composite index was minus 12 in June, down from minus 1 in May. Any reading below zero suggests activity contracted compared with the previous month.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the manufacturing composite index to worsen to minus 2 from minus 1.

The survey gauges manufacturing activity in the western third of Missouri, all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, and the northern half of New Mexico.

The decrease from last month was driven by both durable and non-durable goods, especially by primary metals and print manufacturing, the Kansas City Fed said.

The production index declined to minus 10 in June from minus 2 a month earlier.

The new orders index stayed flat at minus 14, while the shipments index edged down to minus 2 from minus 1.

"We're cautiously planning our factory production requirements for the next year, assuming a light recession at some point, but making contingency plans if that is not the case," one of the respondents of the survey said.

The employment index fell sharply to minus 12 from 7, a sign that firms still face challenges when it comes to expanding their workforces.

Price pressures persisted, albeit at a much lower level than a month ago. The index of prices paid for raw materials fell to 4 from 16, while the index of prices received for finished products fell to 3 from 16. Prices for raw materials have cooled significantly and prices for finished goods also eased somewhat over the last month and last year.

"District firms' expectations for future activity fell to their lowest levels since April 2020, although firms were still fairly optimistic about employment levels," said Chad Wilkerson, senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Firms were little optimistic about the short-term outlook. The future composite index--which gauges the outlook in the next six months--decreased to minus 2 in June, the lowest level since April 2020.

