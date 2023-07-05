Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply after hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve.

Gold futures slipped in electronic trading in the wake of the minutes.

Strategists warned hopes for a "soft landing" are fading as inflation remains an issue and central banks' policy plans are likely to bring growth screeching to a halt.

"For the positive overall narrative to hold together, an 'immaculate disinflation' is almost a prerequisite, and from an investment perspective, equity markets are not priced for a recession materializing," said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

