Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down amid concerns about the outlook for Chinese economic growth and interest rates.

China defended the yuan, establishing a higher-than-anticipated floor in its trading against the dollar, sending shockwaves through global markets.

One brokerage said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will keep his options open at the Jackson Hole central-banking conference next week.

"We expect him to present a modestly hawkish medium-term baseline policy stance, allow for risk that the Fed is done hiking but not shut down the possibility of more tightening, while damping expectations of early cuts," said strategists at British bank Standard Chartered.

Gold futures rose for the first time in 10 sessions, bringing to an end the longest losing streak in roughly six years.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-23 1652ET