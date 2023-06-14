Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down after the Federal Reserve warned that it expects to raise interest rates later this year.

Fed officials on Wednesday agreed to hold interest rates steady after 10 consecutive increases but signaled they are leaning toward raising them next month if the economy and inflation don't cool more.

"The Fed's policymakers are considerably more upbeat about the economic outlook than private forecasters, and also more concerned about the stickiness of core inflation," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, in a note to clients.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to Fed policy, slipped in late trading.

The materials sector trimmed losses during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, as he indicated that rate decisions would still be made on a meeting-to-meeting basis, and said he had seen some signs of services sector disinflation.

