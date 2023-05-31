Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after strong jobs data spurred concerns about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Employers reported a seasonally adjusted 10.1 million job openings in April, the Labor Department said, up from a revised 9.7 million in March.

British miner Anglo American said it was overhauling its operations, and that financial director Stephen Pearce would step down as part of that process.

