Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar rose against rivals.

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates further even though officials this month decided to slow the pace of rate increases by holding off on another move higher, Chairman Jerome Powell said. The prospects of higher interest rates bolstered the dollar, which, in turn weighed on prices of dollar-denominated materials worldwide.

Shares of steelmaker Schnitzer Steel fell sharply a day after it reported a drop in fiscal third-quarter profit.

The U.S. government imposed sanctions Tuesday on the gold and diamond operations of the paramilitary group Wagner in an attempt to undercut the funding of the Russian organization that has dispatched tens of thousands of soldiers to the war in Ukraine.

Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest miner by market value, is building a battery lab in Australia where it can test electric-vehicle battery applications for its commodities.

