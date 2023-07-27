Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after strong economic data raised concerns about the Federal Reserve holding rates high for a longer period of time than anticipated.

Gold futures slid after surprisingly strong gross-domestic product growth sparked a rally in Treasury yields.

The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point but signaled it might soon pause its year-long campaign of rate increases, which caused the euro to plunge against the dollar. Reports that the Bank of Japan was considering tweaking its quantitative easing campaign pushed the risk-off currency higher.

07-27-23 1739ET