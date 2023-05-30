Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said high inflation probably won't dissipate quickly barring a sharper slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Robusta coffee prices rose to their highest level in a decade, boosted by a drought in Brazil and poor weather for farmers in Indonesia and India, which has coincided with rising demand for instant coffee.

Gold futures rose, testing 2023 highs, as the dollar and Treasury yields gave up some of their recent gains as traders bet the U.S. would avoid a default.

