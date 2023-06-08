Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly after a prolonged run-up, as investors braced for inflation data and Federal Reserve interest-rate move next week.

"Our view remains that we had a big run in the megacaps that led to a rotation/chase into the laggard stocks (i.e., small-caps), but that has likely run its course," said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at brokerage BTIG.

Gold futures recouped some recent losses as the dollar weakened against rivals.

06-08-23 1712ET