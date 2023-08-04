Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the dollar weakened against other currencies in the wake of a surprisingly weak jobs report.

Analysts initially viewed lackluster jobs growth as a "Goldilocks" outcome for the Federal Reserve. Economists are increasingly anticipating a "soft landing" as the Fed succeeds in bringing down inflation without inducing a crash landing of a recession.

The U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs last month, a still solid figure nearly matching June's downwardly revised 185,000 gain, the Labor Department said Friday.

"We think there is a long way go before the Fed can feel confident that inflation is on a path to 2.0% outcome," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-23 1712ET