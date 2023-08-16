Producers of metals and other raw materials moved lower as investors digested the release of the Federal Reserve minutes from its July policy meeting, in which the central bank raised its federal funds rate by a quarter-percentage-point to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level in more than 22 years.

The Fed's July meeting minutes show a majority of senior officials on the committee said further tightening of monetary policy may be necessary to bring down inflation as they continue to see "significant upside risks to inflation." But some officials seemed worried about an economic downturn, according to the minutes.

In deal news, United States Steel is in the middle of a bidding war as Reuters reported that ArcelorMittal was considering a bid for the steel maker. Cleveland-Cliffs and privately held steel-service center Esmark have both bid $35 a share for U.S. Steel. The Cleveland-Cliffs bid is cash and stock. The Esmark bid is all cash.

Meanwhile, Newmont's proposed takeover of Australia's Newcrest inched closer to completion, securing clearance from the Korea Fair Trade Commission. Pressure to create supply chains for electric-vehicle batteries that bypass China is prompting Western miners to do something they have long avoided: process their metals in Africa.

