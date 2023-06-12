Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, chasing a bull market.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would institute an extended pause in rate hikes, helping the U.S. avert recession, has driven the S&P 500.

"Fed messaging has been all over the place in recent weeks," said strategists at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "While some Fed officials continue to advocate for additional rate hikes, others want to be more patient. So, according to current market pricing anyway, the Fed is expected to skip the June meeting before hiking again in July, which could mark the starting point for an extended pause."

