Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as grain futures spiked, and amid hopes the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its policy cycle.

Wheat futures surged 8.6% to $7.58 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade, closing limit-up after Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain warehouses.

On Wednesday, the Fed is ready to make its "last hike but not ready to admit it," said strategists at brokerage Standard Chartered, in a note to clients. The U.S. central bank is likely to project at least one more rate increase, but is unlikely to go through with the action because of easing inflation and economic activity, said the Standard Chartered strategists.

