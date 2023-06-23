The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -29.1 Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders May -0.9% (12) +1.1% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Apr N/A -1.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 New Home Sales May 675K (11) 683K -- percent change May -1.2% +4.1% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -15 1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 104.0 (12) 102.3 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 24 265K (5) 264K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q +1.6% (10) +1.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +4.2% (4) +4.2%* 1000 Pending Home Sales May +0.0% (6) +0.0% Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (13) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.2% (12) +0.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M May +0.3% (12) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y May +4.6% (7) +4.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 43.0 (3) 40.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 64.0 (6) 63.9** (Final) *1Q 2nd Reading **June Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

