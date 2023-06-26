The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS     PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders           May       -1.0%   (22)  +1.1% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City       Apr       -2.4%   (6)   -1.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  New Home Sales                 May        675K   (23)   683K 
                  -- percent change            May       -1.2%         +4.1% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Jun       -15     (3)   -15 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Jun        104.0  (23)   102.3 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 24     264K   (19)   264K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         1Q        +1.4%   (21)  +1.3%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       1Q        +4.2%   (9)   +4.2%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             May       -0.3%   (12)  +0.0% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                May       +0.3%   (26)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              May       +0.2%   (24)  +0.8% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            May       +0.3%   (24)  +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            May       +4.7%   (14)  +4.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Jun        43.0   (9)    40.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jun        63.9   (17)   63.9** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q 2nd Reading 
**June Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
