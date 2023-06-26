The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders May -1.0% (22) +1.1% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Apr -2.4% (6) -1.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 New Home Sales May 675K (23) 683K -- percent change May -1.2% +4.1% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun -15 (3) -15 1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 104.0 (23) 102.3 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 24 264K (19) 264K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q +1.4% (21) +1.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +4.2% (9) +4.2%* 1000 Pending Home Sales May -0.3% (12) +0.0% Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (26) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.2% (24) +0.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M May +0.3% (24) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y May +4.7% (14) +4.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 43.0 (9) 40.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 63.9 (17) 63.9** (Final) *1Q 2nd Reading **June Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com (END)

