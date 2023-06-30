Big Banks May Lift Dividends After Stress Tests

Big banks cleared the Fed stress tests Wednesday and could announce increased dividends Friday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to Boost Monitoring of Crypto Assets

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is ramping up its monitoring of stablecoins and crypto assets in response to public concerns over their potential impact on the financial system and monetary sovereignty.

Mutual-Fund Giant Fidelity Joins the Bitcoin ETF Race

In the past few weeks, BlackRock, Invesco, and other companies have made a renewed attempt at launching such a product.

Fed stress tests see large banks able to handle recession and slide in commercial real estate prices

Fed sees 23 banks able to maintain minimum capital requirements despite projected total losses of $541 billion and a 40% drop in commercial real estate prices.

Compliance Chief Charged With Insider Trading on Information Pilfered From Girlfriend

Steven Teixeira allegedly sought deal scoops by snooping through the laptop of his girlfriend, an assistant at an investment bank.

Jerome Powell Says Next Phase of Rate Rises Will Be Harder to Predict

Officials 'almost overwhelmingly...think that we need to do more,' Fed chair says.

Investors Are Charged With Insider Trading in Trump Social-Media SPAC Deal

Federal prosecutors say a scheme netted the defendants millions of dollars.

Equity Group Investments Steps Into a Future Without Sam Zell

The firm's recently deceased founder prepared the business "to be here decades after I'm gone."

Wall Street Regulators' New Target: Emojis

The new focus on texting and emojis comes as regulators push financial institutions to better monitor and retain business communications.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Direct Line Insurance Group, Thames Water, non-bank financial institutions, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

