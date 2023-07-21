Blackstone Wins Private Equity's Race to $1 Trillion

The firm is the first among its publicly traded peers to reach that level in assets under management..

Facing Big Storm Losses, Insurers Aim to Boost Rates

Severe storms that brought hail and high winds to places such as Texas and states in the central U.S. are wreaking havoc on insurers' profits.

Goldman Sachs's stock powers into positive territory for 2023 as analysts look past mixed Q2

Goldman's stock is up 2.7% on Thursday for its fourth straight day of gains, while showing a 1.9% rise for 2023 after being negative for much of the year.

Hamilton Lane Names Armbrister Finance Chief in Latest Round of Promotions

Investment manager said CFO Atul Varma is leaving to pursue other interests, as it announces a number of moves at the firm.

Bernanke says it is clear Fed will hike interest rates next week, but a September move is 'up for grabs'

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said Thursday that he expects another 25 basis point rate hike in July but another move in September is 'up for grabs.'

Investor Group Nears $125 Million Deal for CoinDesk

The syndicate is led by Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital and Peter Vessenes of Capital6.

Turkey Raises Interest Rates in Effort to Save Economy

Turkey's central bank raised interest rates to 17.5%, its second consecutive increase as a new team installed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempts to rescue the country's troubled economy.

Fed Launches System to Deliver Paychecks in a Flash

The FedNow payments network could take years to catch on.

Schwab Survived Deposit Crisis. What Comes Next?

This year has taught the brokerage the downsides of being a bank when interest rates shoot higher.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Discover Financial Services, Goldman Sachs' strategic initiatives, consumer debt in Brazil, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

