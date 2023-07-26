Fed Set to Raise Rates to 22-Year High. Here's What to Focus On.
Economic growth has likely been too strong for central bank officials to validate investors' expectation that this will be the last rate hike.
Banc of California Agrees to Buy PacWest as Regional Lenders Seek Strength Together
Private-equity firms Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge will provide the only external source of funding for the acquisition.
Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging
The sovereign-wealth fund said generative AI and extended periods of high interest rates will be new disrupters.
Visa earnings benefit from 'resilient' spending, though stock dips as growth slows
Visa continued called out robust spending trends as the payment-technology giant topped earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.
Lazard Launches New Arm Focused on Capital Raising
The bank's new Capital Solutions business will advise companies on a variety of deals involving things such as preferred stock and convertible debt.
TCW buys Engine No. 1's ETF business
Asset management firm TCW Group announced on Tuesday that it's buying Engine No. 1's exchange-traded-fund business for undisclosed terms.
Stock Exchange Regulators Back Global Climate Reporting Rules
Association representing over 95% of market capitalization endorses international rules that include Scope 3 emissions reporting.
A Winning Bet for Pension Funds Goes Cold
After years of outperforming public markets, some alternative assets are reporting losses.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
Find insight on key metrics for demand for business equipment, U.K. banks, demand for new U.S. homes, TransUnion, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.
UBS to Pay Nearly $400 Million in Fines to Settle Credit Suisse's Archegos Failures
The Fed said Credit Suisse engaged in "unsafe and unsound" credit-risk management practices in its dealings with the investment firm.
