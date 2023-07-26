Fed Set to Raise Rates to 22-Year High. Here's What to Focus On.

Economic growth has likely been too strong for central bank officials to validate investors' expectation that this will be the last rate hike.

Banc of California Agrees to Buy PacWest as Regional Lenders Seek Strength Together

Private-equity firms Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge will provide the only external source of funding for the acquisition.

Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

The sovereign-wealth fund said generative AI and extended periods of high interest rates will be new disrupters.

Visa earnings benefit from 'resilient' spending, though stock dips as growth slows

Visa continued called out robust spending trends as the payment-technology giant topped earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

Lazard Launches New Arm Focused on Capital Raising

The bank's new Capital Solutions business will advise companies on a variety of deals involving things such as preferred stock and convertible debt.

TCW buys Engine No. 1's ETF business

Asset management firm TCW Group announced on Tuesday that it's buying Engine No. 1's exchange-traded-fund business for undisclosed terms.

Stock Exchange Regulators Back Global Climate Reporting Rules

Association representing over 95% of market capitalization endorses international rules that include Scope 3 emissions reporting.

A Winning Bet for Pension Funds Goes Cold

After years of outperforming public markets, some alternative assets are reporting losses.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on key metrics for demand for business equipment, U.K. banks, demand for new U.S. homes, TransUnion, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

UBS to Pay Nearly $400 Million in Fines to Settle Credit Suisse's Archegos Failures

The Fed said Credit Suisse engaged in "unsafe and unsound" credit-risk management practices in its dealings with the investment firm.

