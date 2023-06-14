Stocks Climb as Wall Street Awaits Fed Decision

Major indexes edge higher after federal data shows inflation is slowing.

CPI Report Shows Inflation Has Been Cut in Half

The consumer-price index rose 4% in May from a year earlier, well below the recent peak of 9.1% last June and down from April's 4.9% increase.

Video: Analyzing the Latest CPI Report

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin explains what the latest CPI report means for inflation and the broader economy.

Australian Consumer Confidence Sinks to Three-Year Low

Australian consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in three years last week, according to a poll by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

White House Seeks to Ease Growing Strains in Port Labor Talks

Labor Secretary-designate Julie Su is meeting with the dockworkers union and employers as shipping officials say the threat of larger disruptions is increasing.

China's Recovery Is in Real Peril Now

China's central bank cut its key short-term rate on Tuesday. On top of weak lending data for May, that should be ringing alarm bells.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Improves Amid Inflation, Labor Quality Concerns

Confidence among U.S. small-business owners improved in the month of May, even though inflation returned to be their top operational concern, followed by labor quality.

OPEC Production Slumps as Voluntary Cuts Bite

The group accelerated its efforts to tighten the oil market as a handful of the group's largest members sharply slashed output as planned.

Fed-Rate Projections Could Rise to Underscore Inflation Anxieties

Officials could pause rate increases this week to assess past moves while penciling in an additional hike amid unexpected economic resilience.

Analysis: Thyssenkrupp Nucera's Real Test Could Come After IPO

The hydrogen company's ability to strike a balance between growth and profitability after its planned initial public offering was questioned by analysts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 2315ET