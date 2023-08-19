STORY: Thousands of mostly young men massed outside a stadium in Niger's capital Niamey on Saturday, in a show of support for the military junta that has taken control of the country, and answering a call for people willing to volunteer for non-military roles in defense against a possible intervention by West African powers.

So many turned up that organizers were overwhelmed and had to halt the census.

Organizers of the recruitment drive said they did not intend to sign up volunteers for the army, but rather to gather a list of people willing to lend their civilian skills in case ECOWAS, the main regional bloc, attacks.

But many of those around the stadium appeared keen to fight.

This prospective volunteer said people are fed up with life in the country and want to see things improve.

"We notice that with patience, asking doesn't work," he said. "You have to do it with force... that's why I will give my life. I'm ready for it."

The recruitment drive took place on the day a delegation from ECOWAS flew to Niamey to hold talks with the junta.

The delegation met ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and junta leader General Abdourahmane Tiani during the visit.

The acceptance of the mission by the coup leaders signals a potential willingness to negotiate after ECOWAS on Friday doubled down on its threat to use force as a last resort to restore democracy.