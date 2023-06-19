(Correcting spelling - diet, not died).

(Alliance News) - Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC on Monday positively noted results from four recently completed feed trials.

Ocean Harvest shares rose 9.3% to 15.58 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

The Theale, England-headquartered producer of seaweed ingredients for animal feed said a laying hen trial confirmed improvements in egg production and feed efficiency when birds were fed an OceanFeed Poultry supplement diet. Another trial showed that fish fed with OceanFeed Aqua had higher feed intake and weight gain and substantially higher final weight.

The third trial, with OceanFeed Aqua, showed improved weight gain and feed efficiency among juvenile shrimp, lowering output costs.

The fourth trial reported "material improvements in feed efficiency" in piglets with OceanFeed Swine in their diet.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Williams said: "We are delighted that these trials have again demonstrated the benefits of Ocean Harvest's OceanFeed products. Our proprietary seaweed blends are delivering strong results in animal performance and production economics in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

