P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays on finding carcinogens

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday
it was voluntarily recalling some dry conditioner and shampoo
sprays sold in the United States and Canada from its Pantene and
Herbal Essences brands due to the presence of a cancer-causing
chemical.
The recall also includes products from its Aussie and
Waterless brands made in the United States and some discontinued
items from its Old Spice and Hair Food brands, in which P&G said
it detected "unexpected levels" of
benzene, a human carcinogen.
Shares in the packaged goods maker, which have risen 15%
this year, were down 1.1% at $159.36 in afternoon trading.
P&G did not disclose the number of recalled products, which
were distributed through retail and online outlets, but said
they represented less than 1% of its overall hair care product
portfolio.
The company said it had not received any reports of adverse
events related to the recall, but added that daily exposure to
the level of benzene detected in the products would not be
expected to cause negative health consequences.
Benzene is classified as a substance that can potentially
cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.
Earlier this year, U.S. pharmacy chains pulled Johnson &
Johnson's sunscreen products off their shelves after J&J
said it had detected benzene in some samples.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Ramakrishnan M.)