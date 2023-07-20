By Dean Seal

Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area contracted in July for the 11th consecutive month at a rate that was in line with June's reading and steeper than expected.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said Thursday that its index for current general activity was relatively unchanged at minus 13.5 compared with minus 13.7 in June. The data, which are based on a survey among manufacturers in the region, suggest that activity continued to contract as the index came in below zero. Survey responses were collected from July 10 to July 17.

The reading was below expectations by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who had expected the index to come in at minus 10.

The Philadelphia Fed survey polls manufacturing firms in the Third Federal Reserve District, which covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

More than 30% of manufacturers polled reported worsening business conditions in July, compared with 17% that said conditions improved.

Indexes for new orders fell to minus 15.9, the 14th consecutive negative reading of that index. The index for current shipments dropped sharply to minus 12.5 from 9.9 in June, which was its highest reading since January.

The employment index ticked down to minus 1 from minus 0.4, reflecting mostly steady levels of employment in July.

The prices paid diffusion index slipped 1 point to 9.5, remaining below its long-run average.

