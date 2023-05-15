The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                   Apr       +0.8%   (25) -1.0% 
                  -- ex autos                  Apr       +0.4%   (23) -0.8% 
          0915  Industrial Production          Apr       +0.1%   (25) +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Apr        79.8%  (19)  79.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories           Mar       +0.0%   (17) +0.2% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              May        46     (16)  45 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts                 Apr        1.40M  (23)  1.420M 
                  -- percent change            Apr       -1.4%        -0.8% 
          0830  Building Permits               Apr        1.43M  (15)  1.413M 
                  -- percent change            Apr       +1.2%        -8.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 13     250K   (19)  264K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              May       -20     (16) -31.3 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Apr        4.29M  (23)  4.44M 
                  -- percent change            Apr       -3.4%        -2.4% 
          1000  Leading Index                  Apr       -0.6%   (14) -1.2% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
