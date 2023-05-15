The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +0.8% (25) -1.0% -- ex autos Apr +0.4% (23) -0.8% 0915 Industrial Production Apr +0.1% (25) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 79.8% (19) 79.8% 1000 Business Inventories Mar +0.0% (17) +0.2% 1000 Housing Mkt Index May 46 (16) 45 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.40M (23) 1.420M -- percent change Apr -1.4% -0.8% 0830 Building Permits Apr 1.43M (15) 1.413M -- percent change Apr +1.2% -8.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 13 250K (19) 264K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May -20 (16) -31.3 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 4.29M (23) 4.44M -- percent change Apr -3.4% -2.4% 1000 Leading Index Apr -0.6% (14) -1.2% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1416ET