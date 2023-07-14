The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Monday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Jul        0      (3)   6.6 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                   Jun       +0.5%   (11) +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos                  Jun       +0.3%   (9)  +0.1% 
          0915  Industrial Production          Jun       +0.0%   (10) -0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Jun        79.5%  (9)   79.6% 
          1000  Business Inventories           May       +0.2%   (5)  +0.2% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              Jul        56     (4)   55 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts                 Jun        1.48M  (10)  1.631M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       -9.3%        +21.7% 
          0830  Building Permits               Jun        1.48M  (5)   1.491M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       -0.7%        +5.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 15     231K   (4)   237K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul       -10.2   (4)  -13.7 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Jun        4.24M  (10)  4.3M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       -1.4%        +0.2% 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun       -0.6%   (5)  -0.7% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
