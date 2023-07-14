The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jul 0 (3) 6.6 Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.5% (11) +0.3% -- ex autos Jun +0.3% (9) +0.1% 0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.0% (10) -0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 79.5% (9) 79.6% 1000 Business Inventories May +0.2% (5) +0.2% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jul 56 (4) 55 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.48M (10) 1.631M -- percent change Jun -9.3% +21.7% 0830 Building Permits Jun 1.48M (5) 1.491M -- percent change Jun -0.7% +5.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 15 231K (4) 237K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10.2 (4) -13.7 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 4.24M (10) 4.3M -- percent change Jun -1.4% +0.2% 1000 Leading Index Jun -0.6% (5) -0.7% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

