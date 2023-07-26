* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision, with heavyweight chipmakers weakening, while steelmaker POSCO Holdings continued to rally.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 16.36 points, or 0.62%, to 2,620.10 as of 0233 GMT.

** The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, after a pause at the previous meeting.

** SK Hynix was down 0.97%, reversing its gains from earlier after the chipmaker flagged the memory chip market beginning to recover amid robust artificial intelligence demand.

** Bigger rival Samsung Electronics dropped 2.29%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers, online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, but battery makers advanced.

** "Herd-like behaviours are seen in retail investors, sending some heavyweights sharply higher," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** POSCO Holdings jumped 12.31%, extending its rally to a fourth straight session.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, only 52 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 655.2 billion won ($511.7 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,280.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39% lower than its previous close at 1,275.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 103.73.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1 basis point to 3.656%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.697%. ($1 = 1,280.4500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)