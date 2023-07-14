(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 in London is set to open lower on Friday, as the pound climbs above USD1.31, and investors look ahead to earnings from big US banks.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open down 17.5 points, 0.2%, at 7,422.71 on Friday. The index of London large-caps closed up 24.10 points, 0.3%, at 7,440.21 on Thursday.

New York closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.1%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.6%.

A senior US Federal Reserve official on Thursday said he supported another interest rate hike later this month, and backed a second hike before the end of the year to keep tackling inflation.

After 10 consecutive increases, the Fed in June chose not to hike its benchmark lending rate, saying policymakers would use the time to assess the impact of raised rates on the US economy.

According to meeting notes released later, most members of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee indicated they expect two additional hikes will be needed this year to help keep inflation on a downward trajectory.

Fed governor and FOMC member Christopher Waller indicated he was one of them. "I see two more 25-basis-point hikes in the target range over the four remaining meetings this year as necessary to keep inflation moving toward our target," he told an audience in New York.

"The slide in the US dollar this week has been astonishing, and with the Federal Reserve set to go into a blackout period tomorrow, ahead of its next meeting, there has been little sign that this week's data has swayed the FOMC's stance when it comes to their view that further multiple rate hikes are likely to be needed between now and the end of the year," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

The dollar weakened further against major currencies, suggesting the market is not convinced by the Fed's hawkish rhetoric.

Both the consumer price inflation data and producer price inflation data came in cooler than the market had been expecting. These have stoked hope that the Fed's rate hiking cycle is close to an end and the US economy could see the much-desired "soft landing".

According to CME's Fedwatch tool, the market is pricing in a 92% chance of a 25bp hike later this month. However, there is then an 81% likelihood that rate hikes are paused.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.3126 early Friday, higher than USD1.3102 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.1233, up from USD1.1192. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY137.68, down from JPY138.12.

Later Friday, there will be half-year earnings from asset manager BlackRock and banking firms Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo.

In Asia on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was slightly higher. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.3%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.9%.

Gold was quoted at USD1,960.28 an ounce early Friday in London, higher than USD1,956.63 late on Thursday. Brent oil was trading at USD81.38 a barrel, up from USD80.65.

In Friday's UK corporate calendar, luxury fashion brand Burberry will issue a trading statement, as will Ashmore Group, Liontrust Asset Management, McBride and Ninety One.

The economic calendar for Friday has German wholesale price inflation at 0700 BST, and EU foreign trade data at 1000 BST.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

