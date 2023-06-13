NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, reversing initial declines after economic data pointed to a slowing pace of rising inflation as investors now braced for the Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) showed an annual increase in prices of 4% in May, slowing from a 4.9% reading in April. On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.1%, just shy of the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Traders firmed up expectations the Fed will keep rates steady at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday and keep the benchmark rate at 5.0%-5.25%.

Expectations for the Fed to hold rates are now at 97.1%, up from 79.1% a day ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, but expectations for a 25 basis point hike at the July meeting are at 63.8%.

"Not only should the Fed skip tomorrow's hike, they should just skip the entire meeting. The data ever so slightly tilts things towards this not just being a skip, but a full-blown hold," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

But the early decline in yields was short-lived ahead of the Fed's policy announcement and another reading on inflation in the form of the producer price index (PPI) for May.

"It's just kind of position squaring, a little bit of caution coming back into the market. Maybe the optimism was a little premature," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed-income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

In addition, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said official data published earlier in the day showed the labor market was "very tight" and food inflation was coming down very slowly, indicating the central bank will remain on a hiking path.

"They aren't really correlated, the central banks, but in a sense they are because everyone is worried about the same inflation problem, letting inflation become entrenched and whether or not we really should be pausing," said Rupert.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.5 basis points to 3.790%.

More supply will come to the market later on Tuesday when Treasury will auction $18 billion in 30-year bonds.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was

up 1.9 basis points

to

3.925

%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 84.4 basis points after earlier inverting by as much as a negative 94.49 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4 basis points at 4.632%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at

2.158

%, after closing at 2.145% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at

2.205

%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)