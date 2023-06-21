 (Recasts; adds new analyst comment, U.S. 20-year bond auction
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
       NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - 
    U.S. Treasury yields were flat to slightly lower on
Wednesday, after posting gains earlier, partly weighed down by
comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic,
who urged the Fed to wait longer for the impact of previous
interest rate hikes to work through the economy before raising
rates again.
  
        A strong auction of U.S. 20-year bonds on Wednesday also
lifted prices of Treasuries, pushing their yields lower.
  
        Bostic's dovish remarks, which came after the auction
further spurred modest buying. 
  
        "If we simply press on with additional rate hikes, we
could 
    needlessly drain
     too much momentum from the economy," Bostic said.
  
        "I think we are in a place where we should let the hard
work the (Federal Open Market) Committee has already done work
its way through the economy and see if it continues to bring
inflation closer to our goal."
  
        Bostic was the first Fed official since last week's
policy meeting to say a July hike, as markets have expected, may
be too soon.
  
        He also said the benchmark rate should stay unchanged
for the rest of this year, adding that he did not envision a
rate cut until at least late 2024.
        "The latest dot plot calls for two more rate hikes,"
Mike Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede
told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "The market seems to be
buying into the need for one more before year-end, but seems to
be skeptical of the second."
  
        The dot plot refers to the Fed officials' median
projection on the number of rate moves.    
  
        Bostic's comments came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
hawkish testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee earlier on Wednesday.
  
        Powell said further Fed rate increases are "a pretty
good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy
continues in its current direction. In response to a question
late in a hearing, he noted that a majority of policymakers see
two more quarter-point rate increases as likely by year-end.
  
    The Fed chief said inflation pressures continue to run high,
and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long
way to go."
    The more closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield
curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year
Treasury notes deepened its inversion after
Powell's speech, suggesting investors expect further rate
tightening from the Fed. 
        It further increased its inversion in the wake of
Bostic's comment, hitting a gap of -99.60 basis points (bps),
the most inverted since March.
  
    The inversion of this yield curve has predicted eight of the
last nine recessions.  
    "He's (Powell) definitely letting the market know that
they're not cutting rates in 2023," said Jay Menozzi, portfolio
manager at Easterly Funds.
        Following Bostic's remarks, fed funds futures factored
in a 71% chance of a rate hike next month to between 5.25% and
5.50%, down from a 76% probability earlier after Powell's
remarks. The market also effectively priced out a rate cut in
December, assuming the Fed raises rates one more time, with a
fed funds implied rate of 5.24%.
    In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
 was flat at 3.722%. 
    On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield
, which typically reflects interest rate expectations,
was up 1.1 bps at 4.711%. 
        Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury's 
    sale of 20-year bonds
     showed strong demand, with a yield of 4.01%, lower than the
expected rate at the bid deadline. That meant investors didn't
need a premium to buy the bond. Its bid-to-cover ratio, another
gauge of demand, was 2.87, higher than the 2.64 average.
  
        
  
          June 21 Wednesday 4:15PM New York / 2015 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   dChange
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             5.1425       5.2971    0.064
 Six-month bills               5.185        5.4133    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-36/256    4.7174    0.019
 Three-year note               99-134/256   4.2968    0.003
 Five-year note                98-130/256   3.9601    0.002
 Seven-year note               99-104/256   3.848     0.005
 10-year note                  97-28/256    3.7266    0.000
 20-year bond                  98-88/256    3.9962    -0.008
 30-year bond                  96-192/256   3.8079    -0.009
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.25        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
