By Dean Seal

Manufacturing activity in Texas weakened in May to its lowest reading in three years despite expectations for some improvement.

The index for general business activity of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey decreased to minus 29.1 from minus 23.4 in April, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Economists expected the index to rise to minus 19.5 in May, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The index signals that factor activity contracted in May for the 13th consecutive month, as it came in below zero. The Dallas Fed gauge of overall manufacturing activity has been negative since May 2022.

The survey's production index--a key measure of state manufacturing conditions--inched down to minus 1.3 from 0.9 in April. The near-zero reading suggests no change in output from last month, the Dallas Fed said.

New orders pushed deeper into negative territory, where they have been for a year, with a decline to minus 16.1 from minus 9.6 last month. The growth rate of new orders fell 10 points to minus 20.7, its lowest value since mid-2020.

The employment index ticked up two points to 9.6, slightly higher than its average reading, with 23% of firms noting net hiring and 13% noting net layoffs, which suggests moderate employment growth but flat work hours.

Inflationary pressures intensified some, with the wages and benefits index falling 13 points to 25, which is still higher than its average of 21. Raw-materials prices meanwhile dropped six points to 13.8, well below the average of 27.8.

Manufacturers' expectations about the short-term outlook was mixed in May, with the future general business activity index remaining negative but edging up to minus 12.7 and the future production index rebounding to 12 from 3 last month.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-23 1122ET