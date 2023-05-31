May 31 (Reuters) - Traders of contracts tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate on Wednesday pared bets on a U.S. interest-rate hike in June, after Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said that skipping a rate increase at the next meeting would allow central bankers time to assess the need for more policy firming.

Futures jumped after Jefferson's remarks and now reflect a less-than-even chance of a quarter-point rate hike when the Fed next meets on June 13-14, down from an approximately 67% chance seen earlier. Traders also reduced bets the central bank will ultimately take the policy rate up a notch from its current 5.00%-5.25% range, even by July. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)