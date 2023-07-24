By Ed Frankl



U.S. economic growth edged down slightly on month in June, as production activity weakened, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago showed Monday.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index decreased to minus 0.32 in June from 0.28 in May, suggesting that U.S. economic activity grew below its average historical trend as the index came in below zero.

The CFNAI index, designed to gauge overall economic activity and inflationary pressures, is composed of 85 economic indicators from four broad categories of data: production and income; employment, unemployment and hours; personal consumption and housing; and sales, orders and inventories.

Production-related indicators dragged the index in June, contributing minus 0.27 after minus 0.20 in May, with manufacturing production ticking down slightly, the Chicago Fed said.

However, employment-related indicators contributed positively, by 0.03 to the index in June, swinging from minus 0.06 in May, after unemployment decreased to 3.6% in June from 3.7% the prior month. It was the only one of the four broad categories to register expansion.

Meanwhile, the personal consumption and housing category contributed minus 0.02 to the index, compared with minus 0.01 in May.

Finally, the sales, orders and inventories contribution edged down to minus 0.05 in June compared with minus 0.01 the prior month, according to the Chicago Fed.

The CFNAI diffusion index--which captures how much the change in the monthly index is spread among the 85 indicators over three months--moved up to minus 0.12 in June from minus 0.17 in May, while the index's headline three-month moving average improved to minus 0.16 in June from minus 0.21 the month before.

Both indicators suggest that the U.S. economy expanded in the month, as they are above the minus 0.35 and minus 0.70 values that, respectively, have historically been associated with economic growth.

