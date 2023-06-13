By Gwynn Guilford
Inflation has been cut by more than half from last year's peak, but remains far above what Fed officials meeting this week would like to see.
|Real-time Estimate TTMZero - 09:02:09 2023-06-13 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6800 USD
|+0.71%
|+2.78%
|-0.23%
|02:54pm
|Markets Brief: Desjardins After US CPI Data For May Still Leaning Towards the Fed Hiking Once More in July, But Says Even That's a "Bit More of a Question Now Given Progress We're Seeing"
|MT
|02:54pm
|Markets Brief: Fed's Preferred Measure of Prices Tied to Underlying Demand, Core Services Excluding Rent of Shelter, Showed a 0.2% increase in May, CIBC Economics Notes
|MT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1.2598 USD
|+0.67%
|+1.34%
|-
|1.0815 USD
|+0.50%
|+0.98%
|-
|0.7496 USD
|+0.19%
|+0.87%
|-
|0.6799 USD
|+0.69%
|+2.78%
|-
|0.6166 USD
|+0.64%
|+1.60%
|-
|0.0121 USD
|+0.07%
|0.00%
|-
|
Markets Brief: Desjardins After US CPI Data For May Still Leaning Towards the Fed Hiking Once More in July, But Says Even That's a "Bit More of a Question Now Given Progress We're Seeing"
|
Markets Brief: Fed's Preferred Measure of Prices Tied to Underlying Demand, Core Services Excluding Rent of Shelter, Showed a 0.2% increase in May, CIBC Economics Notes
|
Cool US May CPI rise supports Fed pause argument
|
May Inflation Data, Fed Meeting Prompt Muted Premarket Action for US Equity Futures
|
Fed Meeting, Inflation Reading Awaited Amid Higher Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday
|
U.S. May Consumer Prices Increase 4.0% From Year Earlier
|
Fed seen holding rates steady this week after inflation data
|
US consumer prices slow in May; core inflation sticky
|
South Korean Stocks Close Higher Ahead of US Fed's Possible Rate-Freeze Decision; Samsung Adds 1%
|
US Dollar Declines Early Tuesday, Watching CPI Data, FOMC Meeting
INTERVIEW - Richard Clarida, Pimco: there will be one or two more rate hikes this year