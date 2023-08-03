Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 3.7% annualized rate last quarter, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the first quarter was revised higher to show productivity declining at a 1.2% pace instead of the previously reported 2.1% rate.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity increasing at a 2.0% rate. Productivity grew at a 1.3% pace from a year ago. That ended five straight quarters that productivity had declined on a year-on-year basis.
Still, productivity remains lackluster. During the current business cycle, starting in the fourth quarter of 2019, labor productivity has grown at a 1.4% rate, far is below the long-term historical average rate since 1947 of 2.1%.
Sluggish productivity is partly the result of employers hoarding workers after experiencing difficulties finding workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Worker hoarding has contributed to labor market resilience despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 525 basis points since March 2022, to tame inflation.
Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - rose at a 1.6% rate in the second quarter. They increased at a 3.3% pace in the prior quarter. Unit labor costs grew at a 2.4% rate from a year ago. The moderation bodes well for bringing inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.
Data last month showed a significant slowdown in annual inflation rates in June.
Hourly compensation shot up at a 5.5% pace last quarter after rising at a 2.1% rate in the January-March period. It increased at a 3.7% rate from a year ago.
