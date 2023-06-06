Inflation data is expected to show consumer prices cooled slightly on a month-over-month basis in May but core prices are likely to have remained elevated, and the Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates.
Investors were taking a breather after pushing the S&P 500 up almost 20% from its October 2022 lows, boosted by gains in megacap stocks, a stronger-than-expected earnings season and hopes that the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.07 points, or 0.26%, to 33,475.79, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 points, or 0.01%, to 4,274.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.09 points, or 0.21%, to 13,257.52.
"It looks like investors are gaining a little optimism," said Cresset Capital CIO, Jack Ablin.
"The narrowness in the market where everyone was focused on the top seven names or so is starting to dissipate a little bit and that's good news."
Financials rose 1.05% to lead gains among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, while the KBW regional banking index jumped 4.77%. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies added 2.28%.
Recent economic data and dovish remarks from Fed officials have raised the odds of the Fed holding interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting.
Fed fund futures indicate traders have priced in a near 80% chance that the central bank will hold interest rates in the 5%-5.25% range, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool. However, they see 50% odds of another 25-basis-point rate hike in July.
The CBOE volatility index hit its lowest since July 2021, down 0.36 points at 14.37.
Coinbase Global plunged 13.04% after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued the crypto exchange, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.
Apple Inc extended losses to slip 0.16%, a day after the iPhone maker unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, barging into a market dominated by Meta.
Advanced Micro Devices rose 4.20% after Piper Sandler raised the price target on the stock to $150, the second highest on Wall Street, as per Refinitiv data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.72-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.25-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 92 new highs and 62 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Deepa Babington)
