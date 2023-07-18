Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders rotated into cylical sectors after strong retail-sales data.
Shares of Norwegian hydrogen company Nel surged after its second-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations.
Adding large amounts of wind-power capacity in the U.S., as intended under renewable-energy legislation, "won't be a breeze" due to both technological and political constraints, warned analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.
