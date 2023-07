Shares of power producers were flat after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a 22-year high.

The utility sector is highly sensitive to moves in Treasury yields, which fell slightly after the Fed statement.

Italian power producer Enel posted an increase in first-half net profit after lower costs offset a revenue fall, and reiterated its growth targets for the year.

07-26-23 1758ET