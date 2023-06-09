The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$235.5B (4) -$66B* Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 88.3 (4) 89.0 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.1% (13) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.4% (13) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +4.0% (7) +4.9% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +5.3% (7) +5.5% Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index May -0.1% (11) +0.2% -- ex food & energy May +0.2% (10) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade May N/A +0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 10 248K (4) 261K 0830 Retail Sales May -0.1% (13) +0.4% -- ex autos May +0.1% (12) +0.4% 0830 Import Prices May -0.6% (4) +0.4% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun -16.0 (7) -31.8 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun -15.0 (7) -10.4 0915 Industrial Production May +0.1% (12) +0.5% 0915 Capacity Utilization May 79.6% (11) 79.7% 1000 Business Inventories Apr +0.2% (7) -0.1% Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 60.8 (8) 59.2** (Prelim) *May 2022 Reading **May Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

