The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1400  Monthly Federal Budget         May      -$235.5B (4) -$66B* 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             May        88.3   (4)   89.0 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      May       +0.1%   (13) +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      May       +0.4%   (13) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      May       +4.0%   (7)  +4.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      May       +5.3%   (7)  +5.5% 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index           May       -0.1%   (11) +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy          May       +0.2%   (10) +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    May        N/A         +0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 10     248K   (4)   261K 
          0830  Retail Sales                   May       -0.1%   (13) +0.4% 
                  -- ex autos                  May       +0.1%   (12) +0.4% 
          0830  Import Prices                  May       -0.6%   (4)  +0.4% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Jun       -16.0   (7)  -31.8 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jun       -15.0   (7)  -10.4 
          0915  Industrial Production          May       +0.1%   (12) +0.5% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           May        79.6%  (11)  79.7% 
          1000  Business Inventories           Apr       +0.2%   (7)  -0.1% 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jun        60.8   (8)   59.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*May 2022 Reading 
**May Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 1426ET